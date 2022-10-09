Premier Foods’ (PFD) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 96.80 ($1.17) on Thursday. Premier Foods has a one year low of GBX 90.70 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £835.68 million and a PE ratio of 1,075.56.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 45,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £50,216.10 ($60,676.78).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

