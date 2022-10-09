Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading 3.4% Higher

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.69. 450,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,474,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 672.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 243.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,837,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.