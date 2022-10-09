Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 37.34%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $40,958,000 after buying an additional 1,647,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $128,046,000 after buying an additional 1,039,754 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 120.9% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 834,904 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after buying an additional 456,913 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $6,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

