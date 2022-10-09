DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.16.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.80, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

