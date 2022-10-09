Bank of America Lowers Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $27.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAMT. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Camtek Price Performance

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. Camtek has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $998.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 52.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 981,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $14,473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 24.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter valued at $2,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Articles

