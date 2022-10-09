UBS Group Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $281.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $270.00 to $281.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 4.2 %

STZ opened at $222.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 718.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

