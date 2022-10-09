Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $0.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.50. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

Shift Technologies Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $7.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 420.06% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $223.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

