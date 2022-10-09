Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

LW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $84.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. TPG GP A LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 64.7% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,259 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 674.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,759,000 after acquiring an additional 679,588 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $30,542,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 382,224 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

