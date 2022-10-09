Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

LW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $84.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. TPG GP A LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 64.7% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,259 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 674.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,759,000 after acquiring an additional 679,588 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $30,542,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 382,224 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

