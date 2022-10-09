Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.38.
Wix.com Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $207.00.
Institutional Trading of Wix.com
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
