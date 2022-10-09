Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.38.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $207.00.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.