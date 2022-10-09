Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.
NASDAQ:WBA opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.
