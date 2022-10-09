Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.61% from the company’s previous close.

TRNO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Down 3.2 %

TRNO opened at $51.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 68.67%. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 28,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.