UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $44.00

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.72.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 678,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 139,378 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 74,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

