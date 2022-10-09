Mizuho Cuts Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $45.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:POR opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,681,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,815,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,740,000 after purchasing an additional 611,446 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

