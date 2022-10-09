Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) was down 6.5% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $56.99 and last traded at $57.06. Approximately 13,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,634,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

Specifically, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Cloudflare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

