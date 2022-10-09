Barclays Trims Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Target Price to GBX 325

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 358 ($4.33) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock International Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 386 ($4.66).

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 286.60 ($3.46) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 321.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 323.88. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 273.20 ($3.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 371.40 ($4.49).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

