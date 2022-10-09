Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €73.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €60.88 ($62.12) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.89. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($132.30).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

