Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) versus Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Critical Survey

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) and Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Greenwave Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marubeni has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and Marubeni’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwave Technology Solutions $8.10 million 1.85 -$1.63 million N/A N/A Marubeni $75.79 billion 0.21 $3.78 billion $24.77 3.76

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marubeni has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

0.0% of Marubeni shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greenwave Technology Solutions and Marubeni, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Marubeni 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and Marubeni’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwave Technology Solutions N/A -159.52% -90.81% Marubeni 5.48% 22.18% 6.32%

Summary

Marubeni beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Empire Services, Inc., operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc. It is involved in the purchasing and selling processed and unprocessed scrap metals to steel mills and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as MassRoots, Inc and changed its name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. in October 2021. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products. In addition, the company explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; trades in, distributes, and markets petroleum and LPG; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coal, and copper mines, as well as related equipment sales and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; trades in iron ore, coking coal, non-ferrous metals, ingots and related products, and steel products; and leases temporary steel construction materials. Further, it offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as operation and maintenance services for railway systems, water, industrial plants, and waste-to-energy power plants; energy and transportation infrastructure, and water business; and manages infrastructure funds, as well as engages in the power generation, renewable energy, power service and retail, natural gas, hydrogen, ammonia, municipal solid waste, and thermal energy storage businesses. Additionally, it owns, purchases, operates, leases, sells, and charters aerospace and ship products; and sells, trades in, leases, finances, and services construction and industrial machinery, and mobility products. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

