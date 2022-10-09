Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $99.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

