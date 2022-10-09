Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,020 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Down 5.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 91,083 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 36,027 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 13,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

