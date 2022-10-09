Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 42,676 shares.The stock last traded at $38.00 and had previously closed at $38.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $719.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Forrester Research

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $148.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.68 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 846.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.