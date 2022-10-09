Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Down to $16.09

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $15.38. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 2,444 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 7.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at Definitive Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

