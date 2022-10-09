Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.95

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

