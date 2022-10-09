Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.95

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
