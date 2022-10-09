CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.82

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$12.82 and last traded at C$13.02, with a volume of 203377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIX shares. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.11.

CI Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45.

CI Financial Dividend Announcement

About CI Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

