Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $158.91

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $158.91 and last traded at $160.88, with a volume of 1533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The closed-end fund reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by ($0.20). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $199.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

