Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.30

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $992.04 million, a PE ratio of -130.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

