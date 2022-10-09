HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.25

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 1380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HCM. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

HUTCHMED Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 365,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 27.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

