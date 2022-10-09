HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.25

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 1380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on HCM. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
HUTCHMED Stock Down 4.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.