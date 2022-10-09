MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives $18.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,945,000 after buying an additional 321,965 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 129.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 82,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 46,616 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 13.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 411,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

