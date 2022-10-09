Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 1.6 %

CSSE opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 49.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

