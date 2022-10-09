Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. National Bank Financial cut Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 12.6% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,005,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

