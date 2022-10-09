Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sika from CHF 414 to CHF 384 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Price Performance

SXYAY stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.