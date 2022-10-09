Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives $36.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.52.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:BKR opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

