Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHVN. Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biohaven from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $14.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,484,730.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven during the second quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 24.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

