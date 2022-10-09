Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Lowered to $186.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.21.

NYSE:MAA opened at $145.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

