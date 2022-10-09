Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.69.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.24. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $112.40 and a one year high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,475,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 103.6% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 471,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,258 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.