Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $74.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Voya Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.