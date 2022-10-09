Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) PT Lowered to $15.00

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MDWT stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Midwest has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a P/E ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19.

In other news, major shareholder Knott Partners Lp purchased 2,037 shares of Midwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,623.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Midwest stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) by 144.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.70% of Midwest worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

