HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Aptorum Group Stock Up 2.6 %

APM stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

