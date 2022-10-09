Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 700.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 415.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 55.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

