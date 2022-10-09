Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price at $43.93

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.