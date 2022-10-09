Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Barclays

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Sun Communities Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of SUI stock opened at $127.04 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $126.32 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,128,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

