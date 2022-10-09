Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Head-To-Head Comparison

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Thomasville Bancshares and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 12 4 0 2.18

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus price target of $65.53, suggesting a potential upside of 30.09%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 29.21% 13.53% 0.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.97 billion 2.55 $1.13 billion $5.35 9.41

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Thomasville Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 422 branches, which included 273 owned and 149 leased. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

