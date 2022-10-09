Head-To-Head Analysis: TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) versus Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) and TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of TechPrecision shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of TechPrecision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and TechPrecision, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 1 2 0 2.67 TechPrecision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Fathom Digital Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 326.40%. Given Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fathom Digital Manufacturing is more favorable than TechPrecision.

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and TechPrecision’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom Digital Manufacturing $152.20 million 1.76 $16.03 million N/A N/A TechPrecision $22.28 million 2.37 -$350,000.00 ($0.07) -21.85

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than TechPrecision.

Volatility and Risk

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechPrecision has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and TechPrecision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A 5.96% 1.65% TechPrecision -8.96% -14.87% -6.22%

Summary

Fathom Digital Manufacturing beats TechPrecision on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching. The company serves the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems. The company also provides support services to its manufacturing capabilities comprising manufacturing engineering, quality control, materials procurement, production control, and final assembly. Its finished products are used various markets, including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. TechPrecision Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

