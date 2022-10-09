Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

JNCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $113.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 248,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jounce Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.