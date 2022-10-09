Brokerages Set Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Target Price at GBX 1,160

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday.

Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 204 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £966.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,520.50 ($18.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 209.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.70.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

