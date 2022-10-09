Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $64.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PATK. TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 346,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,163,000 after purchasing an additional 97,558 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1,065.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 92,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 84,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78. The company has a market cap of $996.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

