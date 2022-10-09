Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $96.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,316,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 166.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 56.1% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 31,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.65. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

