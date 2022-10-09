Brokerages Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) PT at $205.43

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.43.

A number of research firms have commented on AYI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $157.21 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.07. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

