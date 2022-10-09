Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 159,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,642,909 shares.The stock last traded at $104.59 and had previously closed at $102.45.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,723,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 565,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

