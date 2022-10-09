AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $23.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

