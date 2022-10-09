Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $75.55

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.55 and last traded at $75.55, with a volume of 31 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.26). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 67.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.